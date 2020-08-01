Rosemary Hurley

Rosemary (Longo) Hurley, finished her work here and passed peacefully to the Lord on July 29, 2020. In 1933, Rosemary was born to her parents, Benjamin G. Longo and Julia (Tamuleviz) Longo, in Milford, Massachusetts. She attended Girls Latin School in Boston where she was an amazing athlete and excelled in basketball. She graduated in 1951 and attended Boston University, Sargent College. After graduating from college, Rosemary worked as a Physical Therapist at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Brighton, MA and at the Jewish Memorial Hospital in Roxbury, MA. In 1960, she entered the teaching profession. It was in that profession that she truly shined and touched others. She taught school in Millis, MA from 1960-1962. She went on to teach in the Medway Public Schools from 1967-1993. She had an unabashed love for learning and for teaching her students. She made an impact on the lives of many. She Married her late husband, John C. Hurley, Jr., (Jack) in 1956, and spent 62 amazing years with the great love of her life. Rosemary is survived by her three children, William P. Hurley of Las Cruces, NM and his wife Mechel (Long) Hurley, John Benjamin Hurley of Beatty, Nevada and Mary-Jo Hurley of Douglas, MA and her husband, Luke P. Semmelrock. Rosemary is also survived by her brother, Robert Longo of Medway and her sister, Mary Therese (Longo) McKeown of Fairhaven, MA. In addition to her brother and Sister, Rosemary is survived by her 4 grandchildren, Morgan C. Hurley, Anne S. Hurley, Tanner P. Semmelrock, and also Austin Semmelrock and 3 great granddaughters, Olive, Freda, and June Hurley. Her children, In-laws, and grandchildren want her to know that she did an amazing job and we wish her a safe journey. She took very good care of us. We will forever remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family, and friends. She worked very hard all her life. Up until the very end and in the face of obstacles that seemed impossible, she displayed both grit and grace. She received her call, a sort of offer you cant refuse, for a new assignment. This assignment comes with a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a very long time. Her new job takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing with her husband to "Stars Fell on Alabama" and learning new things for eternity. Cryptograms and Crosswords are readily available. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. The food is delicious, Ben & Jerrys is in abundant supply, and she will never gain an ounce! She left detailed instructions for her children to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Services for Rosemary will be private at her request. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
