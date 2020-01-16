|
|
Roswitha I. (Muth) Christie, 80 of Milford, MA, passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 after a long illness at home surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born January 20, 1939 in Ludwigsburg, Germany, only daughter of the late Hilda and Ludwig Muth and was educated in Germany. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 60 years, Norman P. Christie, a son John K. Christie of Saint Cloud, Florida, a daughter Karen M., wife of Mark Petitt of Uxbridge, a son Kevin N. Christie, and his wife Laura (Earle) Christie of Saint Cloud, Florida, four grandchildren; Noah and Jonah Petitt of Uxbridge, MA, and Brandon Christie and Amber (Christie) Jordan and her husband Chris of Saint Cloud, Florida, and two great-granddaughters, Laci and Lexi Jordan of Saint Cloud, Florida, and also many friends and family from Germany and Switzerland. Roswitha had been a long time resident of Milford, she came to the United States in 1959 to visit her widowed Aunt, Ida Bennett and care for her three small children, Mark, Eric and Clifford. She met and married her husband shortly thereafter, returning to Germany frequently through the years to visit. Teaching herself to speak and write in English, she worked briefly at Randy's Shoe Factory in Randolph, MA, before beginning her family. She was a longtime member of St. Marys Church in Milford, MA. Rosita, as she was known to friends and family, was a women who loved being a stay at home wife and mother. She loved dogs and would often kidnap her childrens dogs for sleepovers. She loved gardening, reading and day trips to the Cape and Rhode Island. Shed be often seen driving around Milford in her white Cadillac after getting her license at 40 years old, decked out in pink and gold, smiling, delivering her German apple cakes to sick friends or at the hair and nail salon, visiting her longtime friends. Funeral services will be private and at the discretion of the family. Memorial donations in her name may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020