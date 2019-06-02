|
Roy James Rossman, 73, a longtime Upton resident, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 47 years to Patricia M. (McCauley) Rossman. Born in Detroit, Michigan on December 26, 1945, he was a son of the late Oliver and Alberta (Surtees) Rossman. He was raised and educated in Wyandotte, Michigan and moved to Upton 33 years ago. Roy was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He served aboard a service ship as well as a nuclear-powered submarine, the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. He graduated from Northeastern Universitys Lincoln College before embarking on a lifelong career as a nuclear power engineer, from which he retired in 2013. A hot rod enthusiast and a long-time member of the Mass Cruisers Auto Club, he enjoyed driving his beloved Foxy Forty, a 1940 Ford Sedan. Having grown up in Detroit, Roy was a big fan of Motown and Doo-Wop. Roy was a loving and proud husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Jason Rossman and his wife Amy of North Attleboro and David Rossman and his wife Molly of Chicago, IL; one grandchild, Caroline; a brother, Donald Rossman, of Flat Rock, MI; a nephew, Brad, of Wyandotte, MI; and a niece, Valerie Lowery of Tecumseh, MI. He is predeceased by his sister-in-law Jean and his nephew Dirk. Family and friends are invited to attend Roys funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 5, at 11 AM, in St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish, 151 Mendon Street, Upton. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. Calling hours are Tuesday, June 4, from 4 to 7 PM in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc., 45 Main Street, Upton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the St. Gabriels Church Building Fund, made payable to St. Gabriel Church, 151 Mendon Street, Upton, MA 01568 or The Mass General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. www.williamspedersen.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 2, 2019