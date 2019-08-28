|
|
Russell P. Clark, 90, of Blackstone, MA passed on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Janet A. (Taylor) Clark and loving father of Leslie Les Clark and his wife, Deborah of Wareham, Sandra L. Burke and her husband, Mark Vecchiolla, and Russell P. Roy Clark, Jr. all of Blackstone, and Jennifer P. Simons and husband, John of Franklin. Visiting hours are on Friday, August 30th from 5PM to 7PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit www.cartiersfunralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019