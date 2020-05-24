|
Russell P. Rusty Clark, Jr., 58, of Blackstone, MA passed away at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020 with family by his side. He is the son of Janet A. (Taylor) Clark of Blackstone, and the late Russell P. Clark. He is the father of Jonathan and Merinda Clark and former husband of Tania (Thiemke) Clark of Cumberland, RI. He is the brother of Les Clark and his wife, Deborah of Wareham, MA, Sandra (Clark) Burke and Mark Vecchiolla of Blackstone, MA, and Jennifer (Clark) Simons and her husband, John of Franklin, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book and updates visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 24, 2020