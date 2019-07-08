|
Rusty Martin Rogers, an inspiring coach and celebrant of life, left the world suddenly on Monday, July 1 2019 as a result of his condition of dextrocardia. Rusty was the devoted son of Cranston and Fran Rogers, brother of Zachary (Ana), Alec (Celia), Jack, Ben (Meghan), Nicholas (Maija), Ammie, and Chip, and beloved uncle to Alexa, Taylor, Rylee, Emerson, Adalais, and Eero. He was the gymnastics coach to hundreds of young men and women who loved his zest for life and his love for their growth and development. He lived for doing for others, and he could often be seen developing elaborate creations for those he loved. For over 43 years he shared his life, love and laughter with everyone he met, and he never ceased searching for a pathway to bring others along with him in his journey to live life to its fullest. His inspirational teachings served as a road map to his family, friends and students, who will use his always-forward way of looking at life to be able to carry on his legacy. To help the family and friends with his work, there will be a celebration of his life with a gathering on Monday, 8 July, at the VFW in Medway, MA at 4:00-8:00. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to the Rusty Martin Rogers Foundation, which is raising money for a couple scholarships, including one for gymnasts as well as another one for families who have been affected by dextrocardia. https://www.gofundme.com/f/rusty-martin-rogers-foundation&rcid=r01-15625237095-323c505e69a14a6c&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 8, 2019