Ruth A. Markarian 84, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Blaire House in Milford. Ruth was born in Franklin, beloved daughter of the late James Moses and Victoria (Harpootlian) Markarian. She was a Franklin resident all her life and a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church, Franklin. She was the sister of the late Mary Bogoian of Newington, CT and is survived by her sisters and brother in law, Louise Markarian of Franklin, Rose and Alan Hughes of North Attleboro. A loving aunt, she is survived by nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Bogoian and his wife Ellen, James and his wife Diane, Sandy and her husband Jeff Altieri, and Leslie and her husband George Thomson. Ruth worked many years at Raytheon Corp in Norwood and at Cumberland Farms in Canton as an associate accountant. She loved going to Cape Cod and especially the island of Aruba, spending many vacations there. She enjoyed going to Foxwoods casino and her favorite slot machines. Ruths family will honor her wishes for a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Johns Church, 237 Pleasant St., PO Box 287, Franklin, MA 02038. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St., Franklin, is honored to assist the Markarian family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 16, 2019