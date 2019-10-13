|
Ruth E. (McKiel) Allen of Billerica formerly a longtime resident of Medway passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley in Billerica. Ruth Ellen McKiel was born in Boston on March 30, 1941 a daughter to the late Charles and Luvan (Austin) McKiel. Raised and educated in Arlington she graduated from Arlington High School. Ruth lived in Medway for many years and worked for the Town of Medway as an administrator retiring in 1998. She later moved to Billerica to live with her daughter. She was a faithful member of the Lowell First Church of the Nazarene and cherished the time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sending cards to everyone with heartfelt messages inside, watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, knitting, crocheting, puzzles, reading and getting together with those she loved. She is survived by her children Brett Allen and wife Beth of Carlisle, PA, Bonnie Riley and husband Mike of Bellingham, MA, Eric Allen and wife Susan of Carlisle, PA, Todd Allen and wife Lori of Medway, MA, Craig Allen and wife Sue of Mendon, MA and Brenda Hitchcock and husband Jeff of Billerica, MA., her grandchildren Brian, Emily and her husband Kyle and their daughter Kynlee, Laura, Katelin, Joshua, Whitney, Sara, Rachel, Cameron, Bella, Noah, Brianna, Julia and Emma, her brother David McKiel and his wife Carolyn as well as her sister Marianne Ernst. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Ruth on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm at the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King St., Littleton. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 11:00 am at the Lowell First Church of the Nazarene, 1195 Varnum Ave., Lowell. Donations in her memory may be made to Lowell First Church of the Nazarene Missions, 1195 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA 01854. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. badgerfuneral.com .
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019