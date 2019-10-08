Home

Ruth L. DiPronio

Ruth L. DiPronio (Luchini) of Milford, formerly of Wellesley, October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Chester A. DiPronio. Loving mother of sons Paul A. DiPronio and his wife Ann Marie of Sagamore Hills, OH, and Michael J. DiPronio and his wife Pamela of Natick. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 nieces and 3 grandnephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd. Wellesley Hills on Wednesday, October 9th at 10AM followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice and Palliative Care, 321 Manley St. West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019
