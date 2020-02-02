|
Ruth Marie (Stevenson) Quinn, 81, a resident of Framingham for more than 57 years, died Thursday Jan. 16, 2020 at Tippett Hospice House in Needham following a long illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward J. Quinn who died in 2002. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. Stevenson, Jr. and Marie Ruth (Brennan) Stevenson. Raised and educated in Cambridge, she was a graduate of the Mt. Auburn Hospital Nursing School and worked as a registered nurse at Metrowest Medical Center (Framingham Union Hospital) for 30 years before retiring. Ruth enjoyed traveling to Aruba, trips through the Callahan Senior Center, sewing and gardening, but especially loved time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children: Donna M. Quinn Russian & her husband Ronald of Milford, Maryalice Norton & her husband John of Bellingham, Theresa M. Paulsen, M.D. & husband Richard of River Hills, WI, Kelly M. Sawyer & husband Gregory of Berlin; 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a sister: Joanne Zielinski & husband Joseph of Berlin and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Kathleen M. Quinn in 2018 and her brother Thomas Stevenson III. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 Eastbound) Framingham. Urn burial at Edgell Grove Cemetery is private. There are no funeral home visiting hours. Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made in Ruth's daughter Kathleen's name to: Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 or online: Lupus.org/donate. For further information, please visit www.Boylebrothers.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020