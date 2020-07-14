Ms. Ruth Menzigian, 91, of Milford MA, died Sunday (July 12, 2020) at Countryside Healthcare of Milford in Milford MA. Ruth was born in Worcester MA, the daughter of the late Sarkis and the late Agnes (Enfiajian) Menzigian. Ruth had been employed at the former Hopedale Garden Nursing Home located in Hopedale MA. Lastly, she was employed at the former Easy Day Corporation located in Holliston MA. Ruth is survived by her sister: Dixie Menzigian of Milford MA; her 4 Nieces: Nancy Iadarola of Uxbridge MA, Elaine Aurgemma of Milford MA, Carolynn Renfret of Milford MA and Pauline Smith of NH; several grandnieces & grandnephews. Ruth was the sister of the late Dick Menzigian; the late and the late Alice Mussulli Private Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday ((July 15th ) at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery in Worcester MA. There are no visiting hours. Social distancing protocols and use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book.