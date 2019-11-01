|
Ruth N. Houle 80, died Monday, October 28, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Raymond Houle. She was born in Milford, a daughter of the late Charles and Irene (Lauzier) Purdy. Ruth was a Registered Nurse and worked for Milford Hospital for over thirty-seven years, retiring in 1997, and was a dedicated Girl Scout Leader for many years. She loved animals and was especially fond of her cats and dogs. She is survived by her sons: James Houle of Blackstone, Steven Houle of Cumberland RI, her daughter Karen Miller of Blackstone, six grandchildren; Brianna, Brandon, Kathryn, David, Jennifer, and Brian, her siblings; Charles Purdy of Millville, and Gloria Houlihan of GA, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Cheryl Houle. Her funeral with Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Pauls Church, St Paul St., Blackstone. The family will receive guests in the rear of the church at 9:30. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Rd, Woonsocket, RI, 02895. Please visit www.fournier andfournier.com for guestbook.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019