On Sat., May 23, 2020, Ruth P. (Granholm) Doyle, 93, loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away in Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehab. in Northbridge. She resided at Beaumont Northbridge for over a year. She was wife of the late J. Laurence (Larry) Doyle who died in 1974. Ruth was born in Milford, daughter of Stefan and Lempi (Korpi) Granholm, graduated from Milford High School, class of 1944. A resident of Hopedale for many years, she moved to Mendon in 1974, moving to Cornerstone Assisted Living in Milford in 2014. After her husbands death, she worked at Hood Garage & Trucking Co. in Bellingham, Home National Bank in Milford and the Franklin office of the FDIC. Ruth was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church, Milford. In 2010 she received the Bishops Cross. She held positions in the Trinity Episcopal Church Womens group, looked after children in the Nursery, visited homebound, etc. She returned to Trinity, church of her youth, after being active in the 1st Congregational Church during her husbands life. She had been a Milford Hospital volunteer, treasurer of the Ladies Aid and a volunteer with the Auxiliary of the Visiting Nurse Assoc. of Gtr. Milford. She had been active in her childrens pursuits: Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, school activities. Ruth was always ready to help someone in need. She was very proud of her Finnish heritage, had a great sense of humor, loved gardening and watching birds. She was master of 'The look,' able to freeze grown men in their tracks. She is survived by her daughter, Susan E. Doyle, of Upton; her son, David L. Doyle, and his wife, JoAnn Kerzel, of Hingham; her grandson, Daniel L. Doyle, and his wife, Danielle, of Bloomington, IN; her granddaughters, Jackie D. Doyle of Cambridge and Amanda R. Doyle of South Boston. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and their families. Ruth was predeceased by her parents, her brothers: T. Edward Granholm and Emil Granholm, and her sisters: Ellen A. (Granholm) Collins and E. Sylvia (Granholm) McDonough. Interment will be private in Pine Grove Cemetery, Milford. A Celebration of Life will be at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the general fund of Trinity Episcopal Church of Milford and the activities fund of Beaumont Northbridge. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 27, 2020