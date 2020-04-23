|
Ruthann Toledo (ne Tieuli). Born in Milford, Massachusetts on November 20th, 1945. Beloved widow of Robert Toledo Sr. Passed away in Inverness, Florida on 4/7/2020, at age of 74. Cherished daughter of Anthony Tieuli Sr. Sibling of Shirley, Linda, Anthony Jr., and Ronald. Loving mother to Bobby & Tracy (Toledo) Love, Michael & Linda (Toledo) Wolfe, Robert Jr & Cyndi Toledo, John Toledo, and Christopher and Christina Toledo. Wonderful Nonnie to 19 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Devoted caregiver to many. Loved and will be deeply missed by her many Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and all who were blessed to call her friend.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020