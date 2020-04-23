Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthann Toledo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthann Toledo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthann Toledo Obituary
Ruthann Toledo (ne Tieuli). Born in Milford, Massachusetts on November 20th, 1945. Beloved widow of Robert Toledo Sr. Passed away in Inverness, Florida on 4/7/2020, at age of 74. Cherished daughter of Anthony Tieuli Sr. Sibling of Shirley, Linda, Anthony Jr., and Ronald. Loving mother to Bobby & Tracy (Toledo) Love, Michael & Linda (Toledo) Wolfe, Robert Jr & Cyndi Toledo, John Toledo, and Christopher and Christina Toledo. Wonderful Nonnie to 19 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Devoted caregiver to many. Loved and will be deeply missed by her many Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and all who were blessed to call her friend.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -