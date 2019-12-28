|
Sally J. (Perkins) Dupre, 70, a lifelong Upton resident passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer on Friday, December 27, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She is the beloved wife of 44 years to Richard E. Dupre. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director, are incomplete at this time. Her complete obituary will appear in Sundays edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019