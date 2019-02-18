|
Salvatore Scafuto, 66, of Milford, where he has lived for 47 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the devoted husband of Anna Pia (Ciriello) Scafuto for 31 years. Born in Brusciano, Italy, he was the son of the late Mario and Rosa (Teracciano) Scafuto. Sal retired in 2004 from General Motors and Milford High School, where he worked for a combined 30 years. He was a fun loving son, husband, and father with a big heart, who could make you smile with only a wink. He adored his family. He was a member of the Milford Portuguese Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rosanna F. Scafuto of Milford, his son Alessandro S. Scafuto of Milford, his sister Antonette Scafuto of Naples, Italy, his brother Sabatino Scafuto of Falmouth, and many nieces and nephews between Italy and the United States. He was the brother of the late Angelo and Felice Scafuto. His funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 9AM from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Monday evening from 4-8PM.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019