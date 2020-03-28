|
Samuel C. Alves, 17, of Milford, passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at the Childrens Hospital in Boston. He was born in Milford, son of Manuel and Maria (Fatima) Alves and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was presently a senior at Milford high School. In Addition to his parents he is survived by his two sisters, Monica Alves of Boston and Cristina Alves of Milford, many uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends. The funeral and calling hours will be private and under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford MA. Please visit us at www. consigliruggeriofuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020