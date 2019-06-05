|
Samuel J. Chic Chiccarelli, 93, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Countryside Healthcare in Milford. He was the husband of the late Mafalda Muffy (DeCapua) Chiccarelli who passed away in 2012. He was born in Milford son of the late Tomaso and Angelina (Massella) Chiccarelli and moved to California in 1953 and returned to Milford in 2000. He was educated in the Milford schools. He was a World War II Navy Veteran and also served in the Navy CBs until he was 67 years old. Chic was a self-employed mason for many years. He was a member of the Milford Italian Veterans, and past president of the Viva La Panza Club while living in California. He is survived by his children, Gary Chiccarelli of Milford, Glenn Chiccarelli of CA, Gerry Chiccarelli of CA, nine grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Gregory Chiccarelli. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The family requests that there will be no gathering at the funeral home prior to funeral mass. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5 to 8 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 5, 2019