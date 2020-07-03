Sanda J. (Newton) Smith, 63, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. She is the wife of William B. Smith for 15 years. Born in Needham, MA on December 31, 1956, she is the daughter of the late Roland and Barbara (Spalke) Newton. She is the loving mother of Derek Griest and his wife, Shannon and Brittany L. Goodwin and her fianc, Timothy Syphers all of Bellingham, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For the complete obituary and guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com
