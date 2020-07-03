1/1
Sandra J. Smith
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanda J. (Newton) Smith, 63, of Bellingham, MA passed away at home on Monday, June 29, 2020. She is the wife of William B. Smith for 15 years. Born in Needham, MA on December 31, 1956, she is the daughter of the late Roland and Barbara (Spalke) Newton. She is the loving mother of Derek Griest and his wife, Shannon and Brittany L. Goodwin and her fianc, Timothy Syphers all of Bellingham, MA. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For the complete obituary and guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved