Sandra L. Sandy Fenton, 63, of Upton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester surrounded by her loving family. Born in Shirley, MA, she was a daughter of the late Stuart V. Fenton, Sr. and Mary Ellen (St.Martin) Chamberlain, she graduated from Nipmuc Regional High School class of 1975. Sandy was employed as a school bus driver for the Narah Bus Company for many years. She worked at Honey Farms for several years before retiring. She enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, board games, and spending time with her family. Sandy is survived by her sisters, Susan Lyon of Acton, Kendra Sauer and her husband Peter, of Marlborough, and Rebecca Zarella and her husband Michael, of Millville, her step-brother, Scott Chamberlain of Upton; her niece and nephews, Sean, Shaunna, Benjamin, Olivia and Mason; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved cat, Handsome. She is predeceased by her brothers, Richard St. Martin and Stuart V. Fenton, Jr. and her cat, Ruby. Her funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 11 in the Williams- Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main St. Upton. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. A collation will take place immediately following the burial in the hall at the United Parish of Upton Church, 1 Church St. Upton. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Friday, January 10, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the Upton bloomer Girls, P.O. Box 121, Upton, MA 01568. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020