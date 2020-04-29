|
|
Satoka (Furuya) Gargiulo, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24 at her home in Franklin. She was the wife of the late Charles Gargiulo. Born in Yamanash, Japan, May 1,1935, the daughter of the late Yasuhei and Sukano Furuya, Satoko came to the United States at the age of 20 speaking no English to make a new home while leaving her family behind. She worked at Ciba Corning in Medfield for more than 20 years. Her passion was going to Bingo and gambling at the casino. She is survived by her three sons and three daughters Tony Gargiulo and his wife Stephanie, Rose Mercure and her late husband Milton, Charles Gargiulo, Gerald Gargiulo and his wife Hillary, Carol Murphy, Mary Mathison and her husband Carl. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She had six brothers and four sisters. The family will gather for a graveside service at a later date. The family requests donations be made in her memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. #200, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020