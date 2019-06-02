|
Scott Chesworth, 74, of Millis, passed away May 23rd, 2019 at his home. He leaves behind his daughter Shelley and her husband Kevin Evers and grandsons Jacob and Maxwell Evers. He was the son of the late Leonard and Genevieve (Sinclair) Chesworth, brother of Nancy Peters, Janet Worthington and the late Leonard Chesworth Jr. Scott was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, serving honorably and with exceptional service to duty. He was an avid outdoorsman, a craftsman, a talented oil painter and a lover of art and design in all its forms. He enjoyed all the times spent sharing these activities with his grandsons. He will be greatly missed by his family and the community of dear friends he leaves behind. Services will be private.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 2, 2019