Sean M. Hynes Jr, 27, of Milford, where he was a life long resident, passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Framingham, MA, he was the son of Joanne M. (Federico) Hynes of Milford, and Sean M. Hynes and his wife Lisa (Lombardo) of Hyde Park, NY. He worked various jobs, but last was as a cook at the 110 Grill, He was educated in the Uxbridge and Milford Schools Systems. He loved, and was a huge fan of all Boston sports teams and also appreciated listening to music. Sean truly loved everyone he met along his path in life and would befriend all, he would accept who they were no matter where they came from. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son Heath Emmanuel Mitchell, Heaths mom Brynn Mitchell of Upton, his sisters Jenna and Jordan Hynes of Milford, step sister Makayla (Sawyer) Elliott her husband Andrew of Mount Pleasant SC, step brother Dillon Sawyer of NY, and his maternal grandmother Mary Ann Federico of Milford, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandparents, William and Rosalie (Tomaso) Hynes, and John S. Federico who were all life long residents of Milford. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 10AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Main St., Milford. Burial will be private. Visiting hours at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be on Thursday from 4-8PM. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 11, 2019