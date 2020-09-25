1/1
Sean R. Benotti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sean Robert Benotti, age 33 of Daytona Beach, FL and formerly of Hopedale, MA lost his long courageous battle with addiction on August 24, 2020. Born in Dedham, he was the son of Diane Gleason of Hopedale, and Robert Benotti of Port Orange, FL. Sean is survived by his son Anthony Benotti and the love of his life, RyAnn Hall of Ormond Beach, FL. Sean is also survived by his step-father Richard Gleason. Loving brother to Jay Benotti of Worcester, Kristen Benotti and her husband Allan Chastain of West Palm Beach, FL and Kathryn Benotti of Milford. Cherished grandson of Catherine "Rita" Gilroy of Westwood and Carol Hines Gleason of Wellesley. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. With his charm and sense of humor, Sean made friends wherever he went. His greatest pleasure was spending time with RyAnn and Anthony and watching any Boston sports team. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Marys of the Assumption Church, 420 High Street, Dedham, MA on Saturday, September 26th at 10:00 am. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Seans memory to Learn to Cope, 4 Court Street, Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 or on-line at learn2cope. org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Bobby and family.My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Jimmy Burgess
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved