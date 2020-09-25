Sean Robert Benotti, age 33 of Daytona Beach, FL and formerly of Hopedale, MA lost his long courageous battle with addiction on August 24, 2020. Born in Dedham, he was the son of Diane Gleason of Hopedale, and Robert Benotti of Port Orange, FL. Sean is survived by his son Anthony Benotti and the love of his life, RyAnn Hall of Ormond Beach, FL. Sean is also survived by his step-father Richard Gleason. Loving brother to Jay Benotti of Worcester, Kristen Benotti and her husband Allan Chastain of West Palm Beach, FL and Kathryn Benotti of Milford. Cherished grandson of Catherine "Rita" Gilroy of Westwood and Carol Hines Gleason of Wellesley. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. With his charm and sense of humor, Sean made friends wherever he went. His greatest pleasure was spending time with RyAnn and Anthony and watching any Boston sports team. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Marys of the Assumption Church, 420 High Street, Dedham, MA on Saturday, September 26th at 10:00 am. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Seans memory to Learn to Cope, 4 Court Street, Suite 110, Taunton, MA 02780 or on-line at learn2cope. org.



