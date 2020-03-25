|
Sharon E. Cutler, 75, passed away on March 22, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Donald J. Cutler. Sharon was born in Milford, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Clara (Hensel) Alberto. She was a 1962 graduate of Nipmuc Regional High School and had attended the former Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg. Mrs. Cutler worked as a project manager at the Foxboro Company for 25 years before retiring in 2001. Previously, she worked for the former New England Telephone Company. She was also very active in the town of Mendon and had served as a selectwoman, a member of the finance committee for 10 years, and was also a member of the Mendon historical commission. She was also recognized by the Town of Mendon as Senior of the Year. In addition to her husband Donald, she is survived by two sons, Timothy J. Cutler and his wife Lisa of Attleboro, Mark A. Cutler and his wife Elizabeth of Mendon; a brother Joseph F. Alberto of Caty, TX; a sister Judith Mabey of West Point VA and five grand children, Meghan, Kevin, John, Emily, and Olivia. The family and friends of Mrs. Cutler are mourning her passing.The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to her family and show your support. Memorial Donations may be made to the Mendon Senior Center-Construction Fund, 62 Providence Street, Mendon, MA 01756. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020