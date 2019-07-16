Sharon Jeane Hunt, 73, of Holliston, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 as the result of an accident in Holliston. Born in Penn Yan, NY, she was the daughter of Isabel (Carrier) Linstead of Uxbridge, and the late Glen Linstead. She was the wife of 50 years to the late David J. Hunt who passed away in 2014. Prior to her retirement, Sharon was an LPN at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. She was devoted to her family, especially her three grandsons. She loved animals and took pleasure in gardening. Besides her mother, Sharon is survived by her son, Christopher David Hunt (Nikki Barton) of Uxbridge, her siblings, Linda Justason, Amy Palmer, Kristina King, and Kim Linstead all of Blackstone, and Clay Maracle of Uxbridge. She also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, David John Hunt, Matthew James Hunt, and Ryan Christopher Hunt; as well as her former daughter-in-law, Maureen Kelley. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748 (baypathumane.org) or to the Lupus Foundation, 40 Speen St. #101 Framingham, MA 01701 (lupus.org) Published in Milford Daily News on July 16, 2019