Sharon Marie (DePaolo) Pighetti, 71, of Northbridge and formerly of Milford, passed away October 31st, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of Joseph A. Pighetti. Sharon was born in 1949 in Milford, the daughter of the late Milford Fire Chief John and Dorothy (Kellett) DePaolo , attended the former St. Mary's School and was a graduate of Milford High School. A lifelong resident of Milford, she had once worked at the former Addie's Beauty Shop in Milford prior to raising her family. Sharon loved the holiday season and entertaining. She always professed, "the more the merrier". She enjoyed cooking, her pool at home, Disney World, traveling to Maine, Cape Cod and Florida and taking care of her garden and flowers. She had also attended St. Mary's Church in Milford. Her world truly revolved around her beloved grandson Jack whom she loved dearly. In addition to her husband Joseph of fortynine years, she is survived by her daughters Amy M. and her husband Timothy Dupree of Northbridge and Danielle C. and her husband Todd Plaskon of Hopkinton; a sister, Karen L. and her husband Bradley Wong of Milford; a brother, John "Ted" DePaolo, Jr. and his wife Gina of Milford; a grandson Jack Plaskon and nieces and nephews. Visiting hours and a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church in Milford will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, Renovation Fund, 17 Winter St., Milford, MA 01757 or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Care, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford



