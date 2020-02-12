|
Sheila M. (Fitzmaurice) Tuttle,79, of Sandwich formerly Milford passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Laurentide Assisted Living in Mashpee. She was the wife of the late H. Richard Tuttle who died in 2015. Mrs. Tuttle had been a cashier at Stop and Shop in Milford for 13 years before retiring in 2001. Prior to that, she had worked as a switchboard operator at Hanover Life Ins. in Boston for 10 years. She was born July 10, 1941 in Weymouth the daughter of the late William F. and Julia (Durkin) Fitzmaurice. Sheila graduated from Weymouth High School, class of 1960 and Bay State Junior College. Sheila loved her two shelties, Liam and Sean and enjoyed reading, music, and was an avid Red Sox fan. She is survived by two brothers, William F. Fitzmaurice, Jr. of Hanson and Kevin A. Fitzmaurice of FL; a niece, Cheryl Gilbert of Sandwich and two nephews, Billy and Anthony Fitzmaurice. She was predeceased by a sister, Christine Fitzmaurice. Visiting hours will be held Friday February 14, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 AM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM Noon in St. Marys Church, 19 Winter St., Milford. Burial will follow in Holyhood Cemetery, Brookline. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 12, 2020