Shelli Gwen Breault, 64, of Worcester and formerly of Hopkinton, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Beverly Ann (Parker) and Kenneth D. Wilcox Sr. She was the beloved wife of 30 years to David F. Breault of Worcester. Shelli had a heart of gold and took great pleasure in volunteering and giving back to the community. She and David were volunteers and a fixture for The Love Center in Florida. Shelli fiercely loved her family and friends, especially her great-nephew, Oliver. She enjoyed being a caregiver to the young and old and also liked gardening. Besides her husband, Shelli is survived by her siblings, Kenneth D. Wilcox Jr. and his wife, Linda of Blackstone and Lori A. Wilcox and her husband, William Preservati of Ashland. She also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Rick Breault Sr.; sister- in-law, Sandra Breault-Anas; brother-in-law, Michael Breault; as well as her nieces and nephews, Margaret LeBlanc, Oliver LeBlanc, Richard Breault Jr., Ricky Breault III, Laura Healy, Aurora Cote, Crystal Ragas, Tate Ragas, Ariel Ragas, Billy Menard, Cailyn Ragas & Abigail LeBlanc. Funeral arrangements are being held privately with family and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 19, 2020