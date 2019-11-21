|
|
Mrs. Shirley A. (Gareri) MacDonald, 84, of Milford MA died Tuesday (November 19, 2019) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. She was the beloved wife of Harry P. MacDonald. Mrs. MacDonald was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Joseph R. Gareri Sr. and the late Viola (Dugas) Gareri. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1953. Mrs. MacDonald spent most of her working career as a bookkeeper & receptionist at MacDonald Plumbing & Heating Inc., assisting her two sons in operating the family owned business. She also had attained her real estate agents license in the 1980s. Along with her beloved husband of 66 years, she is survived by her 3 children: Joseph P. MacDonald and his wife Deborah of Hopedale MA, James M. MacDonald and his wife Debra of Mendon MA and Judith A. Grabathy and her husband John of Mendon MA; 9 Grandchildren; 2 Great Granddaughters; also several nieces & nephews. Her funeral will be held Friday (November 22nd) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. A visitation period will be held Friday (November 22nd) from 10am to 11:30am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019