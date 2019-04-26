|
Shirley Ann (Robinson) Niro, 90, of Uxbridge passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Laurence C. Niro who died in 1984 and the daughter of the late Stella and Arthur Robinson, owners of a dairy business in Mendon for many years. Mrs. Niro grew up in Mendon and graduated from Mendon High School. She attended Wilfred Academy in Boston and worked as a beautician in Newton Centre until 1986. After her retirement, she also worked at Bradlees in Milford for several years. Shirley was a member of the Mendon-Uxbridge Unitarian Universalist Church, the churchs Evening Alliance and the Uxbridge Historical Society. She was also an avid Red Sox fan. She leaves her nephew Jeff Johnson and his wife Gretchen Kruysman of Freeport, ME; nieces, Roberta Johnson and her husband Marcus Maineri of Sebastopol, CA and Julie Badot and her husband Peter of Centerville, MA; many loving grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, and her friends at Cornerstone in Milford. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday May 1, 2019 from 1-2 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford followed by a funeral service at 2 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of ones choice. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019