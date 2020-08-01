1/1
Shirley Ann Webster
1935 - 2020
Shirley Ann (Colby) Webster, 85, passed away peacefully, July 28, 2020 at UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester. She was the wife of Ralph H. Webster who died in 2017. Born in Northbridge, March 17, 1935, she was the third daughter of Ira Martin Sr. and Josephine Addie (Higgins) Colby. She worked many years for Dennison Manufacturing and volunteered at Milford Hospital prior to her retirement. Shirley loved to travel. An avid shutterbug, her camera was always close by to take pictures of everything she saw. She loved taking pictures of her family for any and every occasion - holidays, recitals, school events and just plain "for no reason." At times, your eyes were blinded by the many flashes but now those photos have come to bring so many wonderful memories. She was an ardent fan of TV Westerns, game shows and old county music with Marty Robbins topping her hit parade. "Trips" to the casino were a fun family get-together with lots of laughs. But her greatest treasure was her family - her three daughters, Cheryl and her husband Jim Holmes of Westborough; Denise and her husband Bernie Lucier of Mendon; and Teri, wife of the late Scott Wallace of Milford. Shirley was a proud "Grammie" to six grandchildren, Jill and her wife Kelli Kurek of N Smithfield, RI; Kelly and her husband Matt Renaud of Woonsocket, RI; Holly VanderSluis of Littleton, CO; Allison Lucier of Boston; Trent Lucier and his wife Madeleine of Wellesley and Kayla Wallace of Milford. And a special "Ginga" to four great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, Austin and Mason Renaud and her most recent great-grandson Oliver Kurek. She leaves four sisters, Gloria LaPrade, Charlene Langlois, Mary Jane McGrath, Nancy Horsley, and three brothers Robert, Ira, and Sidney Colby. She was predeased by her sisters Anna Latendress, Patricia Richard, Carrie Colby, Isabelle Guy and Ida McCormack. She leaves many nieces and nephews. A graveside burial service will be held in Vernon Grove Cemetery in Milford at the convenience of her family arranged by the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home. www.bumafuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 1, 2020.
