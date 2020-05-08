Home

Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Shirley M. Arsenault

Shirley M. Arsenault Obituary
Shirley M. (Saltmarsh) Arsenault, 84, of Milford passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of Richard J. Arsenault, Sr. Shirley had been employed with Waters Technology in Milford for 20 years before retiring in 1997. She was born September 2, 1935 in Boston the daughter of the late Charles P. and Ester (Larson) Saltmarsh. Mrs. Arsenault enjoyed time spent with her family, traveling, cooking and going to the gym. She was also a member of St. Marys Church in Milford. In addition to her husband Richard, she is survived by her son Richard J. Arsenault, Jr. of Milford; daughter, Deborah J. Evans of Milford; three siblings, Raymond Saltmarsh of FL, Agnes Conte of FL. and June Mullen of Beverly; four grandchildren Aimee Campanale, Jaime Bruder, Rebecca Evans and Christopher Evans; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by five brothers. Visiting hours will be private in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. A private graveside funeral service will be in St. Marys Cemetery, Milford. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 8, 2020
