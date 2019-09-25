|
|
Sonia Cerqueira Amorim, 29, of Milford, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. She was born in Milford daughter of Romulo and Berta (Pereira) Amorim both of Milford and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford high School class of 2009 and also attended Massachusetts Bay College. Sonia was presently employed as a sales representative for Cardinal Health for many years. She was a Portuguese folklore dancer for Rancho de Norwood. In addition to her parents she is survived by her maternal grandparents Jose and Olivia Pereira of Portugal, her sister Angela Amorim-Goncalves and her husband Daniel Goncalves of Portugal, godmother/aunt Anna and her husband Silvestre DaSilva of Milford, aunt and uncle Natalia and her husband David of Haverhill, aunt and uncle Sameira and her husband Eugenio Soares of Switzerland, cousins, Leandro DaSilva and Alex DaSilva of Milford, Carina Soares and Vanessa Soares both of Switzerland, Selena Andrade and Adriano Andrade both of Haverhill, many aunts, uncles and cousins in Portugal. Visiting hours at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5 to 8 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10:00AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Winter St., Milford, The burial will be at the Gracao St. Jorge Cemetery in Portugal. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019