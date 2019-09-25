Home

POWERED BY

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Winter St
Milford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sonia Amorim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sonia C. Amorim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sonia C. Amorim Obituary
Sonia Cerqueira Amorim, 29, of Milford, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. She was born in Milford daughter of Romulo and Berta (Pereira) Amorim both of Milford and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford high School class of 2009 and also attended Massachusetts Bay College. Sonia was presently employed as a sales representative for Cardinal Health for many years. She was a Portuguese folklore dancer for Rancho de Norwood. In addition to her parents she is survived by her maternal grandparents Jose and Olivia Pereira of Portugal, her sister Angela Amorim-Goncalves and her husband Daniel Goncalves of Portugal, godmother/aunt Anna and her husband Silvestre DaSilva of Milford, aunt and uncle Natalia and her husband David of Haverhill, aunt and uncle Sameira and her husband Eugenio Soares of Switzerland, cousins, Leandro DaSilva and Alex DaSilva of Milford, Carina Soares and Vanessa Soares both of Switzerland, Selena Andrade and Adriano Andrade both of Haverhill, many aunts, uncles and cousins in Portugal. Visiting hours at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 5 to 8 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10:00AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Winter St., Milford, The burial will be at the Gracao St. Jorge Cemetery in Portugal. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now