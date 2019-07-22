Home

Sophie Ann (Walenski) Young, 95 of Medway died July 20 2019 in the Medway Country Manor. She was the wife of the late Ralph W. Young, Jr. who died in 1977. Born in Medway, July 14, 1924 to Polish immigrants, Joseph and Martha (Bastek) Walenski, Sophie grew up in Medway and raised her children in Franklin and had lived for 25 years in Framingham with her sister Alice. Sophie was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and spending time with her siblings. She is survived by her children, Margaret Marguerite and her husband Patrick of Falmouth, Beverly Marguerite and her husband Louis of Franklin and was the mother of the late Gary Young. She is also survived by her brother Francis Walenski of Holliston and her sister Alice Walenski of Medway and was the sister of the late Joseph Walenski Jr., Alexander Walenski, Genevieve (Jenny) Gautreau, William Walenski and Chester Walenski. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25th in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home 3 Barber Street, Med- way at Noon. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:00-Noon. In lieu of flowers, expres- sions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Friends of Franklin, 50 Corbin Street, Franklin, MA 02038 ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 22, 2019
