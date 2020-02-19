|
Stefanie (Schneider) Sullivan, Ed.D., 80, passed away on Sat. Feb 15, 2020 at the Benchmark Senior Living at Shrewsbury Crossings. Dr. Sullivan was an Assistant Vice President for Student Development at Berklee College of Music in Boston. Earlier in her career, she served as an adjunct faculty in psychology at Framingham State University, where she later became an Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs. She was a certified educational psychologist, and published articles about and had made numerous presentations on stress and time management. Stefanie was born in 1939 in Jamaica, NY the daughter of the late Richard and Marie (Stevens) Schneider. She had been a resident of Milford for over 25 years and had previously lived in Framingham. Stefanie was a graduate of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale, NY, earned a Masters Degree from Harvard University, Cambridge, as well as from Framingham State University, and earned her Doctorate in administration and supervision of counseling services from Northeastern University, Boston. Stefanie was musically inclined and known for her beautiful voice. She loved to play the piano and guitar and continued to sing in her later years. She loved the Arts and had been a patron of the opera, theatre, and the ballet. She enjoyed taking her grandchildren to the Nutcracker during the Holidays, flower arranging, visiting with close friends, spending time on the Cape with family, and watching sunsets at Rock Harbor. She was a devoted grandmother and mother. Dr. Sullivan is survived by her daughters, Stefanie R. and her husband Raymond Valente of Hopedale and Cynthia E. and her husband Gary Taudel of Sturbridge; her step-son from her second marriage to the late Richard Chartier, Eric and his wife Susan Chartier of Natick and her step-daughter also from her second marriage to the late Richard Chartier, Jeanine and her husband James Hanscom of Mendon. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley and Kyle Valente, Timothy and Alexis Taudel, Ryan and Sarah Hanscom and Madison Chartier. Visiting hours will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Marys Church, 19 Winter St., Milford (please go directly to the church). Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to the MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020