Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
154 Route 6A
Sandwich, MA 02563
(508) 888-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Parish
326 Quaker Meeting House Rd.
Sandwich, MA
Resources
Stephen J. Hurley Jr.


1946 - 2019
Stephen J. Hurley Jr. Obituary
Stephen Joseph Hurley Jr., 73 of West Yarmouth passed away on Thursday November 14, 2019 with his loving wife Helen by his side. Stephen enjoyed many things but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Helen L. Hurley (Paletsky) of 50 years. His children; Janice Hurley of Austin, TX, Christine & Bob Mendes of Mendon, MA and Nicky & Peter Geromini of Bellingham, MA and his Seven Grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 3 -7 p.m. at Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 154 RT. 6A, Sandwich, MA. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Corpus Christi Parish 326 Quaker Meeting House Rd. in Sandwich, MA at 11a.m., Burial will follow at Sandwich Town Cemetery. For directions, online condolences, and to read the full obituary please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 17, 2019
