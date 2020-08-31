1/
Stephen R. Strout
Stephen R. Strout, 68, of Worcester died suddenly on Fri. Aug. 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Diane (Bombara) Strout; his 4 sons Stephen and his wife Meghan of Douglas, James and Roger both of Worcester, and Andrew and his wife Danielle of Cicero, NY. 4 sisters Ruth (Marco) Vinuenza of NY, Myrtie (Arlie) Benson of VT, Diana (Jeffrey) Allen of Worcester, and Susan Strout of VT; 4 brothers Donald Strout of Worcester, Daniel Strout of OH, Timothy Strout of VT, Arnold (Barbara) Silverstone of NH, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents Donald & Geraldine Strout and Sandra & Carl Silverstone, brother Percy Strout, sisters Gwen Strout, and Shirley Miller. Born in Clinton, MA on Oct. 9, 1951 he was raised in Hopedale and lived in Worcester most of his life. Stephen assisted many businesses and individuals while owning and operating his own computer and accounting business. He was employed by several public accounting firms. He was a graduate of Hopedale High and Nichols College. He loved and supported his family, had a passion for photography and nature. He was a den leader and assisted at a soup kitchen. He had a fondness for Maine. He truly enjoyed helping people and in the process touched a lot of lives. Memorial calling hours will be held from 2-4 PM on Sat. Sept. 5 in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville with a brief service to follow. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to: East Point Christian Church, 354 Clarks Pkwy, S. Portland, ME 04106. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
SEP
5
Service
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
