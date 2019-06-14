|
Stephen S. Mandile, Jr, 71, of Bellingham, MA passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 48 years of Carol A. (OConnor) Mandile. Born in Newton, MA on May 20, 1948, he is the son on the late Stephen S. and Louise (Monte) Mandile, Sr. He is the loving father of Sandra A. Mandile and Mark Cook of Mansfield, MA, and Stephen J. Mandile and his wife, Jessica of Uxbridge, MA. He leaves his cherished grandchildren, Scott P. Fortune, Matthew L. Fortune, Abbigail A. Mandile, and Olivia C. Mandile. He is the brother of Maria McDonnell of Boynton Beach, FL, Louisa Bohannon of Easton, MA, Nancy Mandile of Annapolis, MD, and Joann Mallon and her husband, Jim of Norton, MA. Stephen was a longtime resident of Bellingham, formerly of Newton where he was raised. He was a graduate of Newton South High School Class of 1966. Stephen worked as a Newton Firefighter for 31 years until retiring in 2009. He lived a life of service to his community and country. Stephen was a United States Army Veteran having served during Vietnam War attaining rank of SP4 as a Military Policeman serving in Korea. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Good Conduct Medal and the Marksmen M-16 Rifle Medal. He was an avid golfer and lifetime member of the Wayland Country Club. He was a huge New England Sports fan. His greatest joy was being with his family and grandchildren, Stephen will be greatly missed. Visiting hours are on Monday, June 17th from 4PM to 7PM at CARTIERS FUNRAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Stephen S. Mandile, Jr. to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757 or Newton Firefighters Childrens Fund, P.O. Box 650094, W. Newton, MA 02465 would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 14, 2019