Steven J. Trettel
Steven J. Trettel, 79, of Milford, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Rosemary (DeMichele) Trettel, and their four children: Mark S. Trettel and his wife Maureen of Milford; Kim T. Smith and her husband William of Milford; Matthew J. Trettel of Milford, predeceased by his wife Jacqui; and Gina M. Borden of Milford; thirteen grandchildren: Peter Trettel, David Trettel and his wife Brianna, Joseph Trettel, Andrew Trettel, Theresa Trettel, Maria Trettel, Meghan Trettel, Kristy Smith, Daniel Smith, Steven Trettel, Rebecca Trettel, Amanda Borden, and Brittany Borden; four great grandchildren: Aidan, Autumn, and Zhavia Borden and Brooklyn Trettel; and many nieces and nephews.

Steve was born in Milford, Massachusetts on August 20, 1940 as the only child of Attilio and Perina (Pangrassi) Trettel. With the exception of military service, he lived in Milford his whole life. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1958. After working for a year framing houses with his dad, his father encouraged him to attend college. Steve received his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University in 1963. He joined the ROTC program during his sophomore year, allowing him to attend MIT on the GI bill and receive his Master's degree in Civil Engineering in 1973. Steve accomplished this by attending school at night while working full time and helping to raise his four children.

During his high school years, Steve enjoyed playing the accordion in a 3-piece band and later played keyboard in a larger band for 20 years. A performance at a local wedding provided the moment he met his future wife. After hearing Rosemary sing, he took a chance and asked her out.

Steve started his professional career in 1963 at Chicago Bridge and Iron in Pennsylvania. After a year he left to fulfill his military service obligation by serving as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in Schweinfurt, Germany from 1964-1966. He joined Goldberg, Zoino & Associates (GZA Environmental) in 1967, where he became an Associate and helped the company grow to become a national leader in the GeoEnvironmental space. He worked on several major local and national projects before retiring from GZA in 2005 to pursue other independent professional interests.

Steve brought his engineering and entrepreneurial skills to bear beyond his profession, having proudly served as a member and president of the Association of Soil & Foundation Engineers, member of the Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, Co Chairman of Casino Free Milford, Chairman of Citizens for Milford, Milford Town Meeting member, and consultant for renovations at Sacred Heart and St. Mary of the Assumption churches in Milford.
Steve's faith and church life provided a solid foundation for him and his family. He and his wife attended mass and prayed the rosary daily. Steve also served as a lector, Eucharist minister, and member of the Sacred Heart Parish Council and finance committees. Together Steve and Rosemary dedicated over 46 years to hosting Worldwide Marriage Encounter retreats and mentoring new leaders. They also spent more than 30 years preparing couples for marriage through engagement programs.
Steve's never-ending gardening and construction projects are a testament to his work ethic. Rosemary happily admits to generating the ideas for many of these projects. Steve often worked side by side with his children and grandchildren as an opportunity to pass on skills and spend time together.

Steve will be remembered as a dedicated family man whose marriage was an authentic love story. His love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were unconditional. His grandchildren will tell you they were as devoted to him as he was to them. Beyond his roles as husband and father, Steve was a mentor and dear friend to many who valued his intelligence and kind and thoughtful manner.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4:30 to 7:30 P.M. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church (17 Winter St. Milford) and to Steve's funeral mass on Monday, August 17 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church (5 E. Main St. Milford). Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart cemetery on Medway Road in Milford. Strict COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at all venues. We kindly request that you wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Problem Pregnancy of Worcester, www.ppwdonations.org Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, www.sacredheartmilford.org Milford, MA, or St. Mary of the Assumption, Milford, MA, www.stmarymilford.org To share a memory or message of condolence, please visit Steve's online guestbook on the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home website.

www.consigliruggieriofuneralhome.com


Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Calling hours
04:30 - 07:30 PM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
AUG
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
AUG
17
Burial
Sacred Heart cemetery
August 13, 2020
August 12, 2020
