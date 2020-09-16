Steven N. Kotros, 68 of Franklin passed away on 9/10/20 after a long illness. Steve was born in Dorchester to Theofan (George) Kotros and Lucretia (Stella) Kotros in 1952. He was educated in the Franklin School system and graduated Franklin high school in 1970. He worked various jobs throughout his life. He is survived by his son Nick of Franklin and his brothers George of FL, Art (Carol) of Mendon and Lew (Terry) of Worcester. In addition he is survived by many relatives and friends. All services will be private.



