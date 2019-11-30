|
Susan J. (Villani) Giampietro, 95, of Milford, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Daniel A. Giampietro for 68 years. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Pasquale and Angela (Palumbo) Villani and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford high School class of 1942. She was employed as a clerk in the shuttle band department at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. Mrs. Giampietro was also employed at the former rubber shop in Milford. She also was employed as an operator at the telephone company and also was employed at the former Telecron Company in Ashland. She loved her family cooking and baking. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sons, Joseph Giampietro and his longtime companion Kathy Eaton, Michael Giampietro and his wife Tina all of Milford., many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Bernard Benny Villani, John Villani, Guerino Villani, Dante Villani, two sisters, Alba Consoletti and Rose Trombetta. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 30, 2019