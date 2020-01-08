Home

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
187 Hopedale St
Hopedale, MA
Susan M. Beckvold


1966 - 2020
Susan M. Beckvold Obituary
Susan M. (Riskall) Beckvold 53, of Hopedale, MA, passed away on Saturday Morning January 4, 2020 at Milford Hospital, after recovering at home from a recent injury, she was surrounded by her family. We grieve her passing but rejoice, celebrate and smile how much she was loved and admired by all that had known her. She was the wife of the late Keith E. Beckvold who passed away in 2002. She was born in Milford, MA on July 24, 1966. She was the daughter of the George and Patricia (Clark) Riskall and was a lifelong resident of Hopedale. Susan loved her daughters, nieces and great nephews. Susan is survived by her daughters, Diana Beckvold and Kayla Beckvold both of Hopedale, her sister Jo-Ann Reis of Harrisville RI and her nieces Trish Tarczuk and her husband Adam of Cumberland RI and Juliette Reis, of Harrisville RI she is also survived by her great nephews Ryan and Joshua Tarczuk of Cumberland RI. Along with all of her extended family. She was pre-deceased by her niece Jessica Reis. Susan was a longtime resident of Hopedale, she was a 1984 graduate of Hopedale High school and a 1988 Graduate of Bridgewater State University. She was presently employed for the pas 27 years as an Executive Administrative Assistant at Waters Corporation. Susan was also a Senior Consultant with Mary Kay and recently became an active member of the board of the Chamber of Commerce for the Town of Milford. Susan will always be remembered for her compassion her friendship, and her generosity to everyone she knew. Her funeral will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home at 9 A.M., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10 A.M. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 187 Hopedale St., Hopedale, MA. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 P.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water Street, Milford, MA Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020
