Susan (Wallace) Semerjian, 65, died Tuesday December 31, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with dementia. She was the beloved wife of 45 years to former Franklin Police Chief Stephan Semerjian. Born in Boston, MA, to Peter J. Wallace of Florida and the late Joan Marie (Hybers) Wallace, she moved to Atlanta Georgia with her family where she graduated from Therell High School in 1972. The Wallace family then relocated back to Franklin where she met her husband, and eventually started her career as an aesthetician. A lover of beauty and a firm believer in always taking care of your body and spirit, she created her own business, Classic Skin Care. She was also invited to travel across the country to educate fellow aestheticians and dermatologists. She is survived by her two daughters; Julie and her husband Derek Adams of Bellingham, and Amy and her husband Steven Saunders of Weymouth. She is also survived by her two sisters; Cheryl ODonnell of Franklin and Joni Glynn-Wallace of Douglas; and her brother Nicholas Wallace of Uxbridge. Susan was predeceased by her brother Peter J. Wallace Jr. She was the proud grandmother to Tawny Lynn and Kylie Ann who will fondly remember her as Nana, and a wonderful Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Susan had a way of adding sparkle to any room and especially to the lives of the people who knew her. She loved her family fiercely, and always looked forward to vacationing in Walt Disney World. She appreciated the arts and music, particularly Earth Wind and Fire, and Chicago. Susan was greatly loved and respected, and will be sorely missed by all whose lives she touched. Susans family would like to express their gratitude to the Briarwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, and the staff of the Cypress St. wing for their excellent care and uncompromising compassion during this difficult time in her life. A celebration of Susans life will be held on Monday, January 20 in the Ginley Funeral Home of franklin (www.ginley funeralhomes.com)131 Main street, Franklin from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, they ask that you please consider making a donation to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020