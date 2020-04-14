|
Suzanne C. Carlson, 79, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Arbor Terrace of Johns Creek GA Senior Care after a long courageous battle with Alzheimers. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Lucier Jr. who passed in 1981 and was the love of her life. After raising her 4 children she remarried to Paul H. Carlson who passed away in 2017. Suzanne was born in Shrewsbury MA and was the daughter of the late Eric and Bernice Smith. Suzanne loved giving back to her community and did this through participating in the Hospital Guild and Flower Guild while also managing the Eastham Thrift Store were all proceeds were donated to the Senior Center. Suzanne has a lifetime of memories on the Cape and was proud to call Eastham home for the past 25 years. Suzanne always cherished spending time with her grandkids on the Cape especially over the annual July 4th gathering. Suzanne is survived by 3 children: Edward E. Lucier and his wife Donna of Milford MA, Cindy H. Mairs and her husband Kevin of Johns Creek, GA and Mark A. Lucier and his wife Danielle of Huntersville, NC; 5 Grandchildren Eric Lucier, Brendan Mairs, Bridget Mairs, Emilie Lucier and Benjamin Lucier; one brother Stewart Smith of Houston, TX. Suzanne is now reunited with her first child Baby Theresa who passed as an infant in 1963 due to a heart condition and her son Jeffrey our loveable little brother who passed in 1994. They will always be etched in our hearts and memories. In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions a Private Graveside Committal Service will be held in North Purchase Cemetery in Milford MA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home of Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or National .
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 14, 2020