Mrs. Sylvia M. (Ramaskwich) Oliveri, 104, of Milford MA, died Monday (May 11, 2020) at the Countryside Healthcare of Milford after a period of declining health. Sylvia was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Adam and the late Monica (Sadowski) Ramaskwich. She attended the former St. Marys grammar school and former St. Marys High School. Sylvia was first employed at the former Archer Rubber Company in Milford and then the former Milford Shoe Company. Later, she was employed at the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale MA. Sylvia was a longtime communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and was an avid bingo player. She also loved to cook and take long walks. Sylvia is survived by her son: Leonard C. Oliveri and his wife Johanne of Milford MA; two grandsons: Steven Oliveri and his wife Thelita of Milford MA and David Oliveri and his wife LeeAnne of South Natick MA; five great grandchildren: Ashlyn Oliveri, Page Oliveri, Michael Oliveri, Anna Oliveri and Luke Oliveri; also one nephew and several nieces. Sylvia was the sister of the late Anthony Ramaskwich, the late William Ramaskwich, the late John Ramaskwich, the late Adam Ramaskwich and the late Anna Ramaskwich. Due to the COVID-19 social gathering restrictions a Private Funeral will be held from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford MA. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of GAM Inc., 1 Countryside Drive, Milford MA 01757 Attention: Resident Activities Fund.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 13, 2020