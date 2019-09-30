|
Terri E. Hazard, 54 , passed unexpectedly in her home on Septe- mber 23 2019. She was born on January 29, 1965 , in Milford, MA the daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth (MacDonald) Hazard. She was pre deceased by her sisters Deborah and Julie Hazard, one granddaughter, and one nephew. Terri is survived by her two daughters Elizabeth Bishop and her husband John Bishop Jr. of Winchendon , and Jackie Bixby of Fitchburg, her son Raymond Simmons of Dalton, MA , three brothers Keith Hazard of Milford, Randy Hazard of Uxbridge, and Chris Hazard of Boston, a sister Susan Hazard of Milford, seven beautiful grandchildren, and several beloved nieces and nephews. Terri loved her family and spending time with them. Her grandchildren meant the world to her. She is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Calling Hours for Terri will be held on Friday October 4, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM in The Curley Marchand Funeral Home, 89 West St. Leominster. All other Services will be held privately. See www.Curleymarchandfuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019