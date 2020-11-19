Terrill J. Smith, 79, of Hereford Drive, formerly of Milford, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at Miriam Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Tina (Zodda) Smith. Born in Chicago, IL, a son of the late Eldon M. and Bridget Jane (Finelli) Smith, he had lived in Milford, Mass. since 1982, recently moving to Cumberland. Mr. Smith worked in network security for Blue Cross/Blue Shield, and was the owner of RILL Technologies. He was an avid reader, and enjoyed oil painting and was a member of MENSA. His favorite thing to do was spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching all of their sporting events, and was their biggest fan. He is survived by two daughters, Lynn Smith of Greenville, S.C. and Christina Reidy of Sturbridge; two sons, Corey Smith of Bristow, VA, and Kevin Smith of Cumberland, RI; two sisters, Madeline Slager of Illinois, and Debbie Carey of Missouri; one brother, Donald Smith of Missouri; twelve grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the step-brother of the late William OBrien and Gene OBrien. His funeral will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, RI, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Jude Church, 301 Front Street, Lincoln, RI. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Saturday from 8:30 | 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will also be available to view via livestream on Mr. Smiths online memorial page at www.bellowsfuneralchapel. com. Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. In lieu of flowers, contribution in his memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www. bellowsfuneralchapel.com
.