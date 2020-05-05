Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watson Colonial Funeral Home
24 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0282
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry C. Parkinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry C. Parkinson Obituary
Terry C. Parkinson, 79, of Mendon passed away on May 1 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of 59 years to Joanne E. (Chapin) Parkinson. They had been teenage sweethearts since the age of 13. He was born in Milford; son of the late Clayton E. and Leola (Osgood) Parkinson. He was raised & educated in Mendon and had also attended the Norfolk Agricultural School. For many years Terry worked at the family owned business, Mendon Greenhouse. Later on he was employed by the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. Later on he and his late brother Judson opened and operated their own business, the West Hill Corporation of Mendon. Terry loved to travel, hunt, fly, motorcycling, boating and snowmobiling. He was an avid hunter holding many records in the Pope and Young Big Game Record book. His greatest rides on his motorcycle took him and his wife cross country and to Alaska. He enjoyed flying time with his brother. He also enjoyed his boating on the great lakes and snowmobiling. One of the greatest pass-times was spending quality time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Dawn Lapio and her husband David and Debra Phipps and her husband Charlie and a son Dale Parkinson and his wife Alicia, three grandchildren Annika, Audra and Aidan Dankwardt, nieces & nephews. Due to the current epidemic conditions funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Terry's memory may be made to the Parkinson's foundation, 1255 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston, MA. 02135. The Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence go to www.watsoncolonialfuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -