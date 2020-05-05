|
|
Terry C. Parkinson, 79, of Mendon passed away on May 1 at Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of 59 years to Joanne E. (Chapin) Parkinson. They had been teenage sweethearts since the age of 13. He was born in Milford; son of the late Clayton E. and Leola (Osgood) Parkinson. He was raised & educated in Mendon and had also attended the Norfolk Agricultural School. For many years Terry worked at the family owned business, Mendon Greenhouse. Later on he was employed by the former Draper Corporation in Hopedale. Later on he and his late brother Judson opened and operated their own business, the West Hill Corporation of Mendon. Terry loved to travel, hunt, fly, motorcycling, boating and snowmobiling. He was an avid hunter holding many records in the Pope and Young Big Game Record book. His greatest rides on his motorcycle took him and his wife cross country and to Alaska. He enjoyed flying time with his brother. He also enjoyed his boating on the great lakes and snowmobiling. One of the greatest pass-times was spending quality time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Dawn Lapio and her husband David and Debra Phipps and her husband Charlie and a son Dale Parkinson and his wife Alicia, three grandchildren Annika, Audra and Aidan Dankwardt, nieces & nephews. Due to the current epidemic conditions funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Terry's memory may be made to the Parkinson's foundation, 1255 Soldiers Field Rd., Boston, MA. 02135. The Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence go to www.watsoncolonialfuneral home.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 5, 2020