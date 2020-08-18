1/
Theresa A. Russell
Theresa Anne'Terri' Russell, 47, of Worcester, MA passed away on July 12, 2020. She is the mother of Kylie Opatka of Whitinsville, Tyler Opatka of Fitchburg, Matthew Opatka of Blackstone, her l ong time love and father of her children Dennis Opatka of Worcester, and stepchildren, Britni and Laurina Opatka and Noah Smith. She leaves her parents Glenn and Helen (Goodwin) Russell and her sister Tammy Tremblay and her husband Patrick, all of Blackstone. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, August 19th from 6PM to 8PM at Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Social Distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing required. For complete obituary and guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
Funeral services provided by
Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
